Chris Coughlin, BBC Radio Merseyside

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has been speaking to the media before the Reds face Leicester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Here is what he had to say:

Lijnders confirmed Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Thiago and Curtis Jones will all be absent for the game, while he hinted at Jordan Henderson’s potential return from a recent cold.

When asked about talks for potential postponements in the Premier League, Lijnders said that "health always comes first" while also paying tribute to the team for getting a point at Tottenham in difficult circumstances on Sunday.

When asked about refereeing decisions following the controversial match in north London, Lijnders said "if referees make mistakes then teams and players are punished". He also made a point of wanting on-field referees and VAR officials to be more of a team to make collective decisions.

When asked about how much of a priority the Carabao Cup is to Liverpool, the Reds assistant boss insisted that they do not look at "priorities" for different competitions. He added that they want to "attack matchday" but admitted there will be changes for Leicester as they look to maximise the squad.

Lijnders described playing on 26 December and 28 December as "absurd", adding that playing twice in 48 hours increases the risk of injury and decreases the quality of the game. He said that when you have fatigued players you don’t have the offensive and defensive quality that you want.

