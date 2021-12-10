Jurgen Klopp has promised his Liverpool side will "go full throttle" against former captain Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa on Saturday - and he knows Gerrard's team will do the same.

"Before [the game], nice shake hands, after, nice shake hands - in between we will go full throttle and he will go full throttle," he said.

"He will come here and want to win the football game."

Klopp took his Borussia Dortmund team back to old club Mainz in the Bundesliga and remembers the emotions he experienced.

"When we scored with Dortmund at Mainz, I forgot all about my story at Mainz. I was celebrating like a crazy devil," he said.

"He [Gerrard] is allowed to do that as well, I just hope he has no reason for it."