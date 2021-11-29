Former players react to Rangnick's arrival
- Published
Welcome to the Greatest Football Club in the World Ralf Rangnick.— Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 29, 2021
A contract for 6 months to coach the team
A contract for 2 years to coach the club
“All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, MOST importantly, as a TEAM”— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) November 29, 2021
Welcome Ralf Rangnick https://t.co/yniVUOTq0P
