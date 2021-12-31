Arteta on missing Man City game, Aubameyang & Pep call
- Published
Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal's Premier League match against Manchester City on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from the Gunners boss:
In Arteta's absence, assistant manager Albert Stuivenberg will be in charge tomorrow.
Arteta will be in contact with his staff in the dugout but wants to give them "the possibility, the responsibility and the freedom to make decisions on the pitch and express themselves because it's completely different to be on that touchline close to the players and the action than being at home".
Arteta says "it’s really frustrating" not being able to attend the game "but I will do my best from here with what I can do".
The manager says it was "the right thing" to let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave earlier than other players for the Africa Cup of Nations because he wasn't going to be involved with the Gunners.
Manchester City "have the best team that has existed in the Premier League" and Arsenal aspire to reach that level.
Pep Guardiola called him yesterday to ask how he was "because we have that relationship" but Arteta says "tomorrow he will be defending his club and I will be defending mine from home".