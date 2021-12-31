Lawro's predictions: Chelsea v Liverpool

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was right when he said they lost at Leicester on Tuesday because they weren't at their usual level, but they have had a few of those performances recently.

The Reds have got away with it a few times and won anyway, but it has cost them when they have dropped points - and they cannot afford to do that if they want to win the league.

Chelsea's next Premier League game after this one is at Manchester City, so this is a very big moment in their season. They are not having a great time either, but I don't think they are quite done yet.

Both teams really need a win to kick-start their challenge, so that's why I am going with a draw. It's a result that will suit City far more.

We will see Liverpool and Chelsea back in form in the second half of the season, for sure. By then, though, City's lead at the top might be into double digits.

Dan's prediction: 2-3

