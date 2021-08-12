Jadon Sancho could be the missing part of Manchester United’s jigsaw, says former Premier League winner Chris Sutton.

The Red Devils finished 12 points behind rivals Manchester City in second last season and Sutton believes they need to show more consistency if they are to go one better in 2021-22.

“United missed a great opportunity to win the Europa League last season, which would have taken pressure off Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by ending his wait for a trophy,” said Sutton.

“They still had a good season but there is something missing – they have to show greater consistency and be able to take the game to the opposition.

“The other three top teams have a better balance about them but maybe Jadon Sancho will give them that X-factor.”

