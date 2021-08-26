Norwich host Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

In February 2020, Jamal Lewis' fine second-half strike gave the relegation-threatened Canaries victory over the Foxes.

Daniel Farke's side had not scored from open play for nearly two months prior to Lewis' goal, but they managed to hang on for their fifth win of the season.

Brendan Rodgers, meanwhile, saw his side have plenty of pressure without the injured Jamie Vardy but the result left them winless in five in all competitions.