Marcelo Bielsa has been speaking at his final pre-match news conference of the 2020-21 season, before Leeds host West Brom at Elland Road on Sunday. Here are the key lines:

- On his future, Bielsa says he is "not considering other alternatives and I don't have other options".

- He adds that the future of any manager is a "delicate decision" only to be taken after the games are completed.

- Defender Diego Llorente will not feature on Sunday because of a muscle injury.

- Bielsa wanted Hernandez and Berardi to stay, adding: "For the club it is a great sadness they are no longer part of the institution."

- He praises goalkeeper Kiko Casilla for helping Illan Meslier develop but also for having the fortitude to come through "the episode in which he was found responsible" - referring to an FA charge for using racist language.

Follow all the build-up to the final round of Premier League matches and Friday's manager news conferences

Listen to Bielsa's full translated news conference on BBC Sounds