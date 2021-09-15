Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

A point away from home in Europe is a good result, especially when you have to play over half the game with 10 men - so you can hardly blame Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for trying to kill the game off after Aaron Wan-Bissaka was shown a straight red card.

However, Jesse Lingard's late back-pass gifted Young Boys a winner their efforts deserved, and puts scrutiny on the decision to take off the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes in the second half.

Match report: Young Boys stun 10-man Man Utd