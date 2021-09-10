Pep talks Brazil stars, Ronaldo & injuries

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Pep Guardiola has been speaking before his Manchester City side take on Leicester on Saturday.

Here are the key points:

The club still aren't clear whether they can play Brazilian stars Ederson and Gabriel Jesus;

He says "it's not my business to talk with the players" after being asked if he'd spoken to Cristiano Ronaldo before deadline day;

Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne are "feeling much better" after their injuries and have trained this week.

Leicester v Man City is your commentary game tomorrow on BBC Radio Manchester from 15:00 BST