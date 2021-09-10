Pep talks Brazil stars, Ronaldo & injuries
Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester
Pep Guardiola has been speaking before his Manchester City side take on Leicester on Saturday.
Here are the key points:
The club still aren't clear whether they can play Brazilian stars Ederson and Gabriel Jesus;
He says "it's not my business to talk with the players" after being asked if he'd spoken to Cristiano Ronaldo before deadline day;
Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne are "feeling much better" after their injuries and have trained this week.
