Brentford v Liverpool: Confirmed team news
- Published
Brentford manager Thomas Frank makes one change to the Bees side that won 2-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last Premier League game.
Midfielder Frank Onyeka replaces Shandon Baptiste, who drops to the bench.
Brentford XI: Raja, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney
Subs: Fernandez, Jensen, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Zanka, Baptiste, Bidstrup, Roerslev
Jurgen Klopp makes four changes to the Liverpool team that beat Crystal Palace 3-0 at Anfield last weekend.
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip and Andy Robertson all return in defence, with Curtis Jones replacing the injured Thiago Alcantara in midfield.
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Jones, Salah, Jota, Mane
Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Firmino, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi