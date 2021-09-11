Leicester 0-1 Man City - Guardiola reaction

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, speaking to BBC Sport: "It is a difficult place to come and we know that. Leicester make that step forward to be in the top of the league. We did very many good things.

"We did really well, the process we found and we let them run a lot. The players were able to be focused and to concentrate.

"Kasper Schmeichel is a really top keeper so it sometimes happens. The good thing is the amount of chances we create. This is a good thing. Of course, we would have loved to score more goals. We deserve it.

"The last 11 goals I think were scored by nine different players. We don't have a real striker so we do it as a team."