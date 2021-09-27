Time for Klopp's men to go again

Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

I think its fair to say Liverpool won’t be the last team to come away from Brentford thinking “What just happened there?”

It’s been a while since Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip and co have looked so ruffled, but let’s give Brentford huge credit for the way they worked out what was going to work best, and repeatedly put it into action.

Liverpool don’t concede three in a game too often, but they’ll learn from it, and although it was a game they might’ve lost, it was also a game they could easily have won. In the end, a draw was probably just about right.

And so that first breathless trip to the Brentford Community Stadium has come and gone and another huge week awaits – first Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday followed by a mouth-watering Premier League meeting with Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will need to dust themselves down quickly and go again, and it’ll be interesting to see if squad management comes into play.

However, big games in quick succession are nothing too unfamiliar for Liverpool and their manager over recent seasons!