Arsenal v Tottenham: What does the form show?

After losing their first three league games by an aggregate score of 9-0 this season, Arsenal won both of their last two by a 1-0 scoreline. They last won three in a row without conceding in July 2020.

Meanwhile, after winning their first three league games 1-0 this season, Tottenham lost 3-0 in both of their last two, with both matches being London derbies. Spurs have never lost three consecutive league games by 3+ goals in their entire history.

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has been involved in six goals in his eight Premier League appearances against Tottenham. He’s scored in each of his last three against Spurs at the Emirates.