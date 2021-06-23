Vincent Kompany's status at Manchester City is still strong.

City's England Under-20 defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis is on the brink of agreeing a season-long loan move to Anderlecht, where Kompany is now manager.

Harwood-Bellis is highly rated by City staff and, after spending the second half of last season at Blackburn, the 19-year-old is relishing the chance of learning from one of the most significant figures in the club's history.

The deal is not quite done yet, but only minor details and a medical are still to be completed.