Reaching the semi-finals of a major tournament doesn't come around very often for England players, but BBC Sport has spoken to a lucky few who have featured in one.

Former England captain Terry Butcher, who played in the 1990 World Cup semi-final, gave his advice - from one skipper to another - to Harry Kane:

"Keep leading by example. Keep believing in yourself. Give us your strength. Give us your character. Go out there and be Harry Kane.

"Be what you are - nothing else - and that is enough. You'll get chances and you will score because you're that good."

