Kane won’t be pleased – Brown

Harry Kane won’t be happy that he has not signed for Manchester City this summer, says former City and Tottenham midfielder Michael Brown.

Kane announced today that he will be staying with Spurs this summer and is "100% focused on helping the team achieve success".

“This is what happens in football and transfers, they are hard to get things done,” Brown told BBC Radio Manchester.

“Daniel Levy drives an extremely hard bargain. We know Manchester City have bid a real substantial amount of money, but Spurs have not wanted to sell, and they couldn’t reach an agreement, and now he continues with his work.

“Spurs are in a transition, they haven’t delivered trophies. With the club not doing well last season, they do not want to sell their star player, it doesn’t look good on the football club.”

The ex-Spurs and Man City player believes Kane will turn his full attention to Tottenham and that a future move to the Etihad for the England captain shouldn’t be ruled out just yet.

“Harry Kane won’t be pleased but he’s an ultimate professional, he gets his head down, sets examples for the rest of the players and will continue with his football scoring goals, and then a window will come later down the line and things could be different.