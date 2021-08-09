Memorable debuts: Mane for Liverpool
- Published
It's been another busy summer transfer window in the Premier League, with several big-money deals being done in recent weeks.
With eye-catching debuts from expensive new recruits a strong possibility this weekend, BBC Sport looks at some of the times star men delivered at the first time of asking...
Sadio Mane (Arsenal 3-4 Liverpool, 14 August 2016)
At the time, the £34m Liverpool spent on prising Mane away from Southampton made him the most expensive African player in history.
But the Senegal forward defied debut nerves to showcase the explosive dimension he promised to add to Jurgen Klopp's team with a stunning solo goal, making light work of Nacho Monreal and Calum Chambers before guiding a delightful left-footed strike into Petr Cech's top right-hand corner.
Mane, now a Premier League and Champions League winner with Liverpool, is just three shy of reaching a century of goals for the Reds.
Read our full list of memorable Premier League debuts by big-money signings