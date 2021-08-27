BBC Sport

Tuchel on Zouma talks, transfers, Lukaku impact & Liverpool test

image sourceGetty Images
Published

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League match away against Liverpool.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Tuchel confirmed Chelsea and West Ham are in negotiations over the sale of Kurt Zouma, but the defender is currently in France dealing with personal issues;

  • Chelsea are happy with their squad, Tuchel said, but negotiations with players are "going on". He added: "We still have some ideas and we are trying. Not all decisions are taken";

  • Tuchel said if Juventus forward Ronaldo ends up joining an English top-flight side it will be good for the Premier League and shows how competitive it is, but it would "make life harder for Chelsea";

  • Playing Liverpool at Anfield is one of the toughest challenges you can face in European football, he said;

  • The contest between Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk excites Tuchel and, he thinks, "many fans of football". "For Romelu it is a big challenge. He had a very good start. We knew we were getting a big experienced player. He loves these matches.”