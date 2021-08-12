Tottenham v Man City: Head-to-head stats

- Spurs have faced Manchester City in their opening top-flight match of the season on three previous occasions, losing none of those matches in 1990-91 (3-1 win), 1995-96 (1-1 draw) and 2010-11 (0-0 draw).

- Manchester City have lost 15 away Premier League matches against Spurs, including in the last two seasons, losing 2-0 in both matches. They have only lost more away Premier League matches against Liverpool (16) than they have against Spurs.

- Manchester City have lost their last three away games against Tottenham in all competitions – against no side has manager Pep Guardiola lost four away games in a row in his managerial career. Indeed, Guardiola’s four away defeats to Tottenham is the joint-most he’s suffered as a manager (level with Chelsea and Liverpool).