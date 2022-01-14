Anfield 'only a fantastic experience if we go there and get a result'

Thomas Frank says Brentford's first trip to Liverpool in the Premier League will be a special occasion on Sunday and shows how far the club has come.

When asked what makes Anfield so special, Frank said: "It’s also about the atmosphere. I’ve been there a few times and when the fans are really on it, which they normally are, it is an unbelievable atmosphere.

"Plus, the way they have played over the last four or five years makes it so hectic, so intense.

"It’s going to be a very big experience, I'm 100% sure of that. If we go there and lose 4-0 then for 20 seconds it was good fun - but we all want to win and compete. There is a risk we can lose 4-0, but there is also a chance we can win the game.

"It’s one of the most iconic stadiums in the world and we are looking forward to that.

"We want to go there and express ourselves and attack. It’s only a fantastic experience if we go there and perform and get a result."