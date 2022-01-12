A mountain to climb for Son-less Spurs

George Cummins, BBC Sport

It will be a big ask for Tottenham to overturn a two goal deficit against Chelsea later.

In League Cup history, the only team to reach a final having lost the first leg by more than one goal was Aston Villa in 1994.

Tonight, it will be even harder without Son Heung-min. The forward picked up a muscle injury last week and is out till February.

Chelsea have got off to a solid start in 2022 after a bad end to 2021. They came from behind to draw with Liverpool and cruised past Spurs in the first leg last week.

The away goals rule does not apply in Carabao Cup semi-finals. If Tottenham recover and the tie is level after 90 minutes we have extra time and then penalties.

The most recent shootout between these two sides was at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September 2020 - and that night a Spurs side managed by Jose Mourinho knocked out a Chelsea team managed by Frank Lampard.