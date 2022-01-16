Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Everton are back on familiar territory as they seek a successor to Rafael Benitez after their latest ill-fated managerial appointment.

In the end, the sacked Benitez faced a fight he could not win in trying to win over Everton fans who regarded him with suspicion and, in some cases, even worse because of his links with Liverpool.

It was not simply fan fury, however, that drove Benitez out after seven months. It was football’s most important currency – results.

Benitez was always struggling to win over a section of Everton supporters but any manager at Goodison Park would have been under pressure with only six points won from the last 39 available.

Now owner Farhad Moshiri must try again to find the winning formula that has eluded him since he arrived at the club in February 2016.

And, with rich irony that reflects Everton’s dysfunctional nature, one of the names under discussion is Belgium coach Roberto Martinez, the first of five managers sacked by Moshiri just a few months after his arrival.

This would not be as contentious as Benitez but certainly risky as Martinez’s first spell in charge ended amid fan protests demanding his removal after three seasons.

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney will also feature in discussions as he does a superb job in trying circumstances at Pride Park but the former Everton striker has no Premier League experience.

Moshiri’s credibility has taken several heavy hits with his poor decision-making – now he faces yet another crucial moment in his time at Everton.

