Tuesday talking point: Ashworth leaves behind framework for success

Scott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

The reaction to Dan Ashworth’s resignation as Brighton technical director has been met with a broad spectrum of emotions among Albion fans.

Some view it as an utter disaster. Others are angry that he has seemingly upped sticks at the first sign of more money from a 'rival Premier League club'.

And then there are those who are nonplussed by the whole business. Losing an employee as good as Ashworth is not great, but it is certainly not the end of the world.

Put me in the latter category. Ashworth’s job when he was appointed was to introduce a structure geared towards turning the Albion into a top 10 Premier League club.

In three years, he has revolutionised the academy to create a pathway for the likes of Ben White, Robert Sanchez and Steve Alzate to progress to first-team football.

He was instrumental in the appointment of Graham Potter and the subsequent overhaul of the Albion’s playing style from under 10s to first team.

And Brighton now have a scouting and recruitment network the envy of a lot of clubs. They find young players from across Europe with potential, sign them for knock-down fees, polish them into diamonds and then look to move them on for a profit.

All of that is bearing fruit three years after Ashworth’s arrival. The Albion look on course to finish in the top half this season - and even as Ashworth leaves, the framework he has introduced is in place and will stay.

That is why his departure need not be a disaster. He has done the job he was brought to the Amex to do. Now it is up to his successor to continue that.

What are your thoughts about the next steps for Brighton? Let us know