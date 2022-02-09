Wolves v Arsenal: What does the form show?
- Published
After losing each of their first four Premier League games against Arsenal at Molineux, Wolves have won two of their past three (L1), winning 3-1 in 2018-19 and 2-1 last season.
Arsenal are looking to avoid losing back-to-back away league matches against Wolves for the first time since February 1975, following their 2-1 defeat last season.
Arsenal have scored in each of their last 27 games against Wolves in all competitions, since a 1-0 home loss in February 1979. It’s the Gunners’ second longest current scoring streak against a specific opponent, after a 32-game ongoing run against West Bromwich Albion.
Following victories in their first three league matches in 2022 against Manchester United, Southampton and Brentford, Wolves are looking to win four consecutive top-flight matches for the first time since January 1972.