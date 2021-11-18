Newcastle v Brentford: What does the form show?

Along with Watford, Newcastle are one of two sides without a clean sheet in the Premier League so far this season, while only Norwich (26) have conceded more than the Magpies so far (24).

Brentford have lost each of their past four Premier League games, with the Bees last losing five consecutive league games back in December 2007 in League Two. Three of the five sides Brentford lost to in that run are no longer in the English Football League (Macclesfield Town, Darlington and Grimsby Town).