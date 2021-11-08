Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

When you’ve just lost three league games in a row, the first thing you have to do is make sure it doesn’t become four - especially with Manchester City next at the Etihad.

So fair play to Everton. They got a point and also, perhaps more importantly, they showed a bit of character, passion and drive - those 'minimum requirements' fans like to see and expect.

And after his encouraging second-half introduction at Wolves, it was Fabian Delph who again typified the spirit in the side. He was excellent in midfield and worked well with Allan, doing the simple things well and providing a sense of authority throughout. If Delph can keep this kind of form up, he’ll have given Rafa Benitez a huge boost given Abdoulaye Doucoure remains sidelined.

Yes, they miss Dominic Calvert-Lewin. While clean sheets are useful, you still have to find a way to score at the other end and the sooner he’s back the better to give the team a focal point up front and a target for the crosses of Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray.

Benitez made three changes to the line-up, with Delph, Anthony Gordon and Lucas Digne all starting and certainly justifying their inclusion. With Ben Godfrey back at centre-back, they looked more confident defensively.

The Blues may feel aggrieved about the overturning of the penalty decision, but this was a step in the right direction - and a timely one too given the challenges ahead after the international break.