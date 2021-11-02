Malmo v Chelsea: Team news

Premier League leaders Chelsea will be without Mason Mount for Tuesday's trip to Malmo in the Champions League.

The midfielder is absent because of illness and joins injured trio Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku and Mateo Kovacic in being unavailable for the game.

However, Christian Pulisic is fit again and travelled with the squad to Sweden after recovering from an ankle injury.

Chelsea go into the game strong favourites after beating Malmo 4-0 two weeks ago.

Thomas Tuchel's side have won two of their three games in the Champions League so far and sit second in Group H, three points behind Juventus.

