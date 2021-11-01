Tottenham win just the tonic for Solskjaer

Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talked about embracing pressure before the trip to Tottenham, and he got the desired response from his players to their heavy home defeat by Liverpool.

Three goals, three points and a clean sheet mean it could hardly have been a better day for the manager, especially after he tweaked his team selection to incorporate Raphael Varane as one of three central defenders - who denied Spurs a shot on target - and both Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani upfront, who were both on the scoresheet.

A struggling and shot-shy Tottenham provided ideal opposition, with their own form now a huge concern after a fifth defeat in seven league games led to the sacking of their boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

For Solskjaer and United, tougher tests lie ahead this week, but this was just the tonic they needed.