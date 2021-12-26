Norwich 0-5 Arsenal: Arteta reaction

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, speaking to MOTD: "It's a very satisfying result because in this festive period we have to keep performances to a high level.

"We looked really sharp and committed. It's a big win for us. I am really pleased. The amount of chances we create is pleasing.

"We go to every ground to try and impose our game. Today was a really good example. The unity we have around the club and with our fans is very pleasing."

On Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang not playing: "He wasn't selected for today's match. We'll take it game by game. That was the decision."

On the short turnaround facing Wolves at 12:30 GMT on Tuesday: "We will try and recover as well as we can and try and win the game."