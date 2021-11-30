Tuesday talking point: McArthur is our unsung hero

Terence Ford, Back of the Nest podcast, external

On the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast, Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards all ranked James Milner in first place for unsung heroes in the Premier League. I have little doubt that if a Crystal Palace fan was asked to compile the shortlist for this, James McArthur would have been a shoo-in.

When ‘Jimmy’ arrived back in 2014, precious few would have expected him to still be doing the business for Palace seven years later.

Patrick Vieira has made him vice-captain and he has rewarded the gaffer’s faith with arguably his best season since joining the club. This is no mean feat considering how high he had previously set the bar with his tireless performances.

Rarely will the former Wigan man let you down and his willingness to run himself into the ground, coupled with his cultured playing style, is greatly admired south of the river.

Sadly, a hamstring injury looks set to keep the Scot out until February and the team has already struggled without him roaming the field. The loss to Aston Villa at the weekend can be directly attributed to losing the balance in the midfield as the pairing of Milivojevic and Kouyate struggled to fill the void.

With a trip to Leeds on Tuesday, many supporters are wondering if Will Hughes will see his first minutes for the club, but against a high-energy Bielsa team this might not be the best game for the former Watford midfielder to shed his rust.

Here’s to a speedy recovery for our unsung hero.