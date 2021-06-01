Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has been included in England's final 26-man squad for the European Championship.

One of three teenagers originally named in the 33-man squad, Saka, who is 19, retains his place alongside 17-year-old Jude Bellingham while Mason Greenwood, also 19, withdrew earlier on Tuesday because of injury.

Jesse Lingard, Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Ben Godfrey, James Ward-Prowse and Ollie Watkins are all left out of Gareth Southgate's squad.

Saka has four international appearances since making his debut in October 2020.

