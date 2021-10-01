Man Utd 0-1 Aston Villa: Fantasy football top performers

Bruno Fernandes missed a 93rd-minute penalty as Aston Villa won 1-0 at Old Trafford in the sixth round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?

The bonus points went to players from both teams:

Kortney Hause (3)

Emi Martinez (2)

Douglas Luiz, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings (1)

So which United and Villa players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek seven?

Read Alistair Bruce-Ball's fantasy football tips to find out

And listen to the Fantasy 606 podcast