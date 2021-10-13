Brentford v Chelsea: Head-to-head stats
Chelsea won their last two meetings with Brentford by a 4-0 scoreline, with both of those fixtures coming in the FA Cup (February 2013 and January 2017).
Brentford have already drawn with Crystal Palace, and beaten both Arsenal and West Ham this season. They’re the first team in Premier League history to remain unbeaten in each of their first three London derby matches in the competition.
Meanwhile, Chelsea have won each of their past six away London derbies in the Premier League, and could become the first team in English Football League history (top four tiers) to win seven such games in a row.