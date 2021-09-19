Brighton 2-1 Leicester: Potter reaction

Brighton boss Graham Potter tells BBC Match of the Day: "I thought it was a fantastic atmosphere, a fantastic game – two teams going at it properly.

"I thought we were really, really good in the first half, then to get the second goal as well and I think at that point we were the better team.

"Then when they score they sense they can get something from it as they are a quality team with great players. So we had to dig in, survive and we got a little bit of luck, I think the margins were in our favour.

"A lot of times last year they weren’t so we can take them this time, but everything you need to have in a Premier League game to win, we did. We attacked well, we defended well when we had to and we had a bit of luck.

"To get the three points against a side as good as Leicester, you have to be good in attack, good in defence, good in the bit in between and then a little bit of luck you need as well because you are playing against quality opposition so it’s nice for us to get that today.

"We’ve not been the dominant side in all of the games but it’s margins, but we’ve managed to hang in there, we’ve managed to find a way to get the points and long may that continue."