Transfer window: Arsenal may rue 'serious missed opportunity'

Oli Price-Bates, Fresh Arsenal, external

It appears Arsenal’s January priority was to continue a squad cleanse that began about 12 months ago. Whilst that was much needed, this window will feel like a serious missed opportunity for the club without one or two top quality additions on deadline day.

The Gunners find themselves within touching distance of top four, but a lack of quality in central midfield and, most crucially, at centre forward (following the Aubameyang exile) feels like it will almost certainly derail any chances of a Champions League return.

Bruno Guimaeres, a long-term reported target for the club moving to Newcastle, has only frustrated fans further. This felt like a window Arsenal should have been prepared to pay the January premium and push the boat out for a couple of players that could take them back into the promised land.

A big-money deadline-day move for someone like Patrik Schick, Alexander Isak or Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the last faint hope some fans may have today.

