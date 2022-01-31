Frank Lampard's appointment has been confirmed at last - and with less than 10 hours to go until the transfer window shuts!

So what do you make of his arrival? And what late business could he do today?

Here are some of your comments:

Brian: Lampard is a young manager with a real understanding of the Premier League. He knows what it takes to win trophies. He needs to be given time to put things right. Our club has steadily got worse since David Moyes left us. Lampard needs to build a relationship with the fanbase and together we can turn things around.

Ravindranath: I’d prefer to promote a couple more youth players if the deal for Dele or Van de Beek falls through. Lampard has not proven himself in the Premier league and building a side from its core would establish him as a true manager, rather than 'buying talent'. Personally wanted Dunc to be given the gig until the season ends but now that the board has finalised, Lampard best deliver to his promises.

Harry: I agree that the players need to step up, they have not been quick, no spark or real enthusiasm for long spells. Watching the U23s you see the spirit, chasing the ball down and closing down quickly, an example to the first squad! It doesn't matter how good the manager is if he does not get the performance on the pitch.

Let us know what you want to see from Everton before the transfer window shuts