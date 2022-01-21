Former Everton midfielder Don Hutchison says Everton "have to go for Graham Potter" to replace sacked boss Rafael Benitez - but doubts linger over whether the Brighton head coach would want to come to Goodison Park.

"He has to be the number-one choice," Hutchison told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "With his coaching ability and the human way he manages players, he could get Everton into the top 10 in a short space of time.

"Over a three-year period, think about what he could do with the sort of money Farhad Moshiri is willing to pay."

Fellow pundit Chris Sutton agreed on Potter's ability, but criticised the process at Everton.

"Potter is a brilliant builder of football teams," said the former Premier League striker. "But why would you want to leave a stable club and go to Everton?

"There have been some really odd goings-on there with no real thought process."

Hutchison also criticised reports linking the Toffees with a move for Italy's World Cup-winning captain Fabio Cannavaro: "I'm stunned at that story. What has he done to warrant a move to Everton?"

