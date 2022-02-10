Norwich City boss Dean Smith is "a problem solver" who has galvanised the Canaries' fight against relegation, according to former defender Mark Bowen.

Smith's side made it three games unbeaten with a hard-fought point against Crystal Palace at Carrow Road on Wednesday and Bowen has been impressed with how the former Aston Villa manager has operated.

"He's done admirably well throughout the leagues for a number of years," Bowen told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

"He knows the game in this country and learned very quickly in the Premier League how to manage.

"In most games Norwich are underdogs, so he has to solve that problem every 90 minutes.

"With all due respect to the managers of the top teams, in some ways they can just pick the best players and let them get on with it. Smith doesn't have that, but he's got them on a little bit of run so who knows if they can get out of trouble?"