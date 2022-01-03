Villa control counts for nothing

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

This was Villa’s fourth defeat since Steven Gerrard became manager, but as the others were against the current top three, this felt like the first giveaway. Brentford are too good to be underestimated by anyone in the Premier League, but Villa were controlling the match for much of the first half and ought to have built their lead.

Villa did not officially confirm that Ollie Watkins’ absence was caused by Covid, although this is generally assumed. Whatever the reason, Danny Ings filled the gap with an impressive finish, but might have had more. Emi Buendia seemed to enjoy Ings’ presence, linking up effectively with the striker in the first half in particular. Buendia has largely fallen short of very high expectations in his early months with Villa but caught the eye here, harrying the home players into giving up possession, and using the ball creatively and at pace. New year, new standard.

As the game wore on, though, Villa were worn down. They may feel that the punishment they received was disproportionate; there were not that many mistakes, and not that many Brentford chances, but Gerrard’s point was that Villa should have been harder to break down.

Arguably they missed the leadership of Tyrone Mings, suspended for this game, and although there was plenty of youthful talent on the bench, this occasion called for more experienced know-how than was available. Calmly but firmly, Gerrard spelled out the lessons afterwards, and his tone suggested that the Villa players may be hearing those lessons quite frequently over the next fortnight.