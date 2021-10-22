Leeds v Wolves: Team news

Raphinha is available for Leeds, having not been considered for the defeat at Southampton because of his late return from international duty.

Kalvin Phillips has overcome a calf problem but will not be rushed back, while Luke Ayling, Patrick Bamford, Junior Firpo and Robin Koch remain out.

Wolves are likely to recall striker Raul Jimenez, who was only a substitute last weekend following his exploits with the Mexican national team.

Francisco Trincao is set to return.

The winger has completed his Covid-19 isolation period.

