Barcelona are preparing to bolster their forward line in January, with Chelsea's Timo Werner among their targets, along with Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Edinson Cavani of Manchester United. (Marca, via Mirror), external

Defender Andreas Christensen has told Blues fans not to worry about his future, despite his contract expiring in the summer. (Standard), external

However, the 25-year-old Denmark centre-back's next step depends on whether or not an impasse over the terms and length of his proposed new deal can be broken. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column