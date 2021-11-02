Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool must "defend better" when they face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday.

The Reds threw away a two-goal lead to draw against Brighton on Sunday, off the back of a emphatic win over rivals Manchester United, but Klopp says neither of those results can define where the team is now.

"We have to defend situations better, that’s absolutely clear and no doubt about that. We cannot always make these discussions because of one game. You beat United 5-0 and the world is very rosy, and then in the next moment you draw 2-2 against Brighton and you have massive problems. It is neither nor."

A win at Anfield would see Liverpool progress to the knockout phase of the competition, but Klopp says Diego Simeone's side will provide a test to his defence.

"We have to improve, that’s what we know. We have to defend in general better, we knew that before. We work on that and we better do it tomorrow night because Atletico are a pretty good football team."