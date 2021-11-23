'As someone who was genuinely worried - I like it'

Fans, pundits and journalists have been reacting to the launch of Norwich City's new club crest on BBC Radio Norfolk during the past hour.

Michael Bailey, Norwich reporter for The Athletic, says he is a fan of the change despite having initially been "sceptical".

"I like it," he said. "I say that as someone who was aware of this process for a while and, I have to admit, was sceptical about it because I love the crest and what it stands for and what it meant to me growing up.

"They've actually come up with something that updates it and adds to it. I don't think it's a restart.

"As someone who was genuinely worried and sceptical I was almost surprised that I was quite happy with it."

