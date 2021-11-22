Routine win for City as Everton's injury problems mount

Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

This proved to be the perfect Manchester City warm-up for Wednesday's Group A Champions League contest with Paris St-Germain.

Their third consecutive win in all competitions came with relative ease and the result never looked in doubt once Raheem Sterling had opened the scoring for Pep Guardiola’s side just before the break.

Meanwhile, Everton have taken just two points from the past 18 available and their season is stalling badly after a promising start under Rafael Benitez.

With four key players already sidelined, Demarai Gray added to the Spaniard’s mounting injury concerns by limping off early on.

With a trip to Brentford next Sunday and the Merseyside derby looming three days later, their hopes of a revival appear to rest on how quickly they can clear their medical room.