Arsenal are interested in signing Chelsea's 23-year-old England striker Tammy Abraham, who the Blues have also made available to Tottenham and Inter Milan. (Telegraph), external

The Gunners are also set to rival Tottenham in the race to sign France midfielder Houssem Aouar, 23, from Lyon. (Le10Sport - in French), external

Meanwhile, Arsenal's Joe Willock, 21, remains a priority signing for Newcastle United this summer after the England Under-21 midfielder spent time on loan at St James' Park last season. (Chronicle), external

