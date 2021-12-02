Newcastle v Burnley: Last time out

Newcastle host Burnley in the next round of Premier League fixtures on Saturday - so what happened last time they met?

In April, Allan Saint-Maximin inspired a brilliant turnaround as he came off the bench to earn Newcastle a vital 2-1 win at Burnley with a goal and assist in the space of seven minutes.

Steve Bruce's side were second best to a well-drilled Burnley, who took a first-half lead through Matej Vydra following excellent work by Chris Wood.

But after the visitors had a penalty appeal for James Tarkowski's high foot on Sean Longstaff rejected via the video assistant referee, the game turned their way with Saint-Maximin's second-half introduction.

Burnley were threatening to add to their lead when the French winger and forward Callum Wilson came off the bench after 57 minutes.

But Saint-Maximin set up Jacob Murphy for the equaliser following a twisting run, and then scored a brilliant second goal with his left foot to earn a much-needed victory, which lifted Newcastle six points clear of the relegation zone.