Villareal 0-2 Man Utd: The pick of the stats
Michael Carrick is the first English manager to win his first game in charge of Manchester United (excluding second spells) since Walter Crickmer in 1931.
United are unbeaten in six Champions League games against Villarreal - they have not face another side more often without losing (also six games against CSKA Moscow and Bayer Leverkusen).
Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored six goals in this season's Champions League. Only Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2004-05 (eight) has ever scored more for an English club in a single group phase.