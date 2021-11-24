BBC Sport

Villareal 0-2 Man Utd: The pick of the stats

  • Michael Carrick is the first English manager to win his first game in charge of Manchester United (excluding second spells) since Walter Crickmer in 1931.

  • United are unbeaten in six Champions League games against Villarreal - they have not face another side more often without losing (also six games against CSKA Moscow and Bayer Leverkusen).

  • Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored six goals in this season's Champions League. Only Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2004-05 (eight) has ever scored more for an English club in a single group phase.