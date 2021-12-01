Southampton v Leicester: Confirmed team news

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl names three changes following his side's 4-0 defeat by Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

Kyle Walker-Peters starts in defence as Saints revert to a back four, while Nathan Redmond and Nathan Tella both also return.

Lyanco, Romain Perraud and Armando Broja drop to the bench.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Tella, Adams, A.Armstrong.

Subs: Forster, Lyanco, Long, Perraud, Broja, Djenepo, Smallbone, Elyounoussi, Valery.