Lawro's predictions: Burnley v West Ham

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Well, West Ham just keep on going. They have now beaten Chelsea and Liverpool, and given Manchester City a proper test - they are not fourth by beating the lower sides, they are beating the teams above them as well.

The thing about the Hammers is that they believe in themselves now, and the way they play absolutely suits them. They have got some really strong players in key positions and they work extremely hard.

Their biggest problem right now, especially coming into such a busy period, is running out of steam. They are already short of numbers defensively now Kurt Zouma and Ben Johnson have joined Angelo Ogbonna on the treatment table.

If there are any tired limbs out there in the West Ham team, it might catch up with them at Turf Moor. Burnley have only won once this season, which is why they are in the relegation zone, but they are usually hard to beat.

Dev's prediction: 0-2

West Ham are just absolutely flying. Burnley are another of our relegation rivals and I think they might have problems this season. It would be good for us if they lose this one.

